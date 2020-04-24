DRMC reopens weekend clinic

  • 334 reads
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 4:11pm

Delta Regional Medical Center (DRMC) announces the reopening of the Delta Quick Clinic for weekend non-urgent care Saturday, April 25.

Located in the Mid-South Clinic at 1693 South Colorado St., Greenville, Delta Quick Clinic accepts cash, Medicare, Medicaid, and Insurance. 

The clinic hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. No appointments are necessary and walk-ins are welcome.

For more information or to schedule and appointment, call 662-725-QUIK (7845).  

Delta Quick Clinic is designed for care that cannot wait until Monday morning but not urgent enough for a visit to the emergency room.  Examples include: earache, cough, flu-like symptoms and pink eye to strains, bug bites and minor cuts and wounds.

A laboratory is on site, which allows patients to have all lab work completed at the time of the visit.  

For more information, visit deltaregional.com.

