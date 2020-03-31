Follow leaders’ directions

As we made our way through town doing our job of reporting the news about the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had occasion to keep a mental note of businesses that seemed to operating outside the mandates handed down from the Mayor’s office two Tuesdays ago.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of the Delta Democrat Times. click here. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here. If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options. If you're not currently a subscriber,for more information about our affordable online subscription options.