BOB Voting has begun

Beginning today, voting for 2020’s Delta Democrat-Times Best of the Best.

Voting is done via our website at www.ddtonline.com/contests. There is a link in the top menu to follow.

The format is simple. Click on the area of interest and vote for who you think is the best in each specific category. Voting will remain open until June 30.

“We encourage businesses to tell their customers to go to the website and vote for their favorites,” DD-T publisher and editor Jon Alverson said. “Feel free to have as many friends and family go vote for your business. In fact, you should try as hard as you can to stuff the ballot box.”

The top three vote winners after votes are tabulated will be announced in July.

The Best of the Best site has been revamped for ease of tabulation and use by the public.

In the past, more than 100,000 votes have been cast in the course of a single voting season. Advertisers who would like to take advantage of access to this audience should contact the advertising department at the Delta Democrat-Times.