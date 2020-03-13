‘Loving Mr. Wrong’ coming to E.E. Bass March 22

Another drama-filled and talent-studded production is coming to the E.E. Bass Cultural Arts Center — “Loving Mr. Wrong.”

The stage play will be presented at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 22.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of the Delta Democrat Times.

click here. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password,

click here. If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account,