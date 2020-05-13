Back in business: Local eateries, salons slowly begin reopening

When the South Main Greenville reopened its dining room Monday afternoon, restaurant manager Mamie Causey said, in many ways, it was as if nothing had changed. Many of Causey’s loyal customers sat at their favorite tables, ordering their favorite items from the menu.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of the Delta Democrat Times. click here. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here. If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options. If you're not currently a subscriber,for more information about our affordable online subscription options.