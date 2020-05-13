Back in business: Local eateries, salons slowly begin reopening

By DAVID W. HEALY DHEALY@DDTONLINE.COM,
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 1:22am

When the South Main Greenville reopened its dining room Monday afternoon, restaurant manager Mamie Causey said, in many ways, it was as if nothing had changed. Many of Causey’s loyal customers sat at their favorite tables, ordering their favorite items from the menu. 

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of the Delta Democrat Times. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here.
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here.
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options.

Opinion:

No reason not to be kind
I have stayed fairly tight-lipped with most people on my opinion on the COVID-19 pandemic, and I... READ MORE
Any storm is one too many
First Amendment is still working
Acutely aware of Autism
Life is worth the living
We need a little silliness

Weddings & Engagements

Norman-Miles
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Cowart, of Tylertown, and Mr. Billy Clifton, of Richton, announce the marriage of... READ MORE
Richards-Childs
Lee-Mitchell
Parkerson-Downs
Engagement - Titus - Davis
Belk - Harris to join in matrimony