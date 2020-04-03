DCS holding auditions this week for ‘A Time to Kill’

Auditions are set for Delta Center Stage’s final show of the 2019-2020 season, “A Time to Kill.”

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of the Delta Democrat Times.

click here. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password,

click here. If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account,