Domino’s feeds frontline workers, breaks Guinness record in the process

By JASMINE STEVERSON JSTEVERSON@DDTONLINE.COM,
Sat, 05/09/2020 - 11:32am

While Domino’s Pizza is widely recognized for its tasty menu items, Domino’s in Greenville this week was recognized for something much more — feeding the front line workers of their community.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of the Delta Democrat Times. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here.
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here.
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options.

Opinion:

Any storm is one too many
Growing up, one of my dream jobs was to be a storm chaser. Some of my favorite movies were “... READ MORE
First Amendment is still working
Acutely aware of Autism

Life is worth the living
We need a little silliness

Wash hands now, forever

Weddings & Engagements

Norman-Miles
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Cowart, of Tylertown, and Mr. Billy Clifton, of Richton, announce the marriage of... READ MORE
Richards-Childs
Lee-Mitchell
Parkerson-Downs
Engagement - Titus - Davis
Belk - Harris to join in matrimony