DRMC opens COVID-19 Results Line

Delta Regional Medical Center has established a COVID-19 Results Line for anyone who has been tested at a DRMC location. The hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and the number is 662-379-0434.

DRMC is also holding free COVID-19 testing in the hospital's ER parking lot. Testing is performed from 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Those who come for testing are asked to bring their driver's license or ID. Insurance is not needed but for those who do have insurance, they are asked to bring that card as well.