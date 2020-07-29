GPSD: No sports this fall

Fall sports will not be returning this year for the Greenville Public School District.

After much deliberation during Tuesday's regular meeting of the GPSD Board of Trustees, the decision was made to cancel all fall athletics and activities for the high school and middle school. The decision came by way of a unanimous vote of the GPSD Board of Trustees.

Those fall athletics and activities include football, volleyball, cross country, choir, band and cheerleading.

The board plans to reconvene Sept. 22 to decide on the resumption of winter sports, which include basketball and soccer.

More information is to follow.