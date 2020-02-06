Greenville police seek public’s help after man found dead in vacant lot

Local police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found lying in a vacant lot Tuesday morning.

Assistant Police Chief Michael Merchant said officers with the Greenville Police Department were dispatched at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for a welfare concern call.

“A concerned citizen reported a person laying in a vacant lot at Theobald and Purcell (streets),” Merchant said.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the 22-year-old male appeared to have been shot in the upper part of the body. His name had not been released by press time due to pending family notification.

Emergency medical personnel was dispatched and the Washington County Coroner pronounced the man dead on scene, Merchant said.

“This is an active investigation and currently we have no suspect information or arrest,” Merchant said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 662-378-1515 or Crimestoppers at 662-378-8477.

Information can also be provided through the P3Tips app.