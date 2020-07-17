Majority of surveyors agree with state order: Wear a mask

To wear a mask, or not to wear a mask? That is the question.

In a survey conducted on the Delta-Democrat Times website, 297 participants submitted responses based on four categories concerning masks.

Of the participants who took the survey, 235, or 79.12%, selected “Wear one at all times in public;” 32, or 10,77%, selected “Wear one where mandated;” 16, or 5.39%, chose “Never wear one;” and 14, or 4.71%, chose “Wear one if forced to.”

As of 6 p.m. July 16, the Mississippi State Department Health (MSDH) has reported a total of 1,032 new COVID-19 cases, 24 new COVID-19 related deaths and 140 new current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Washington County has a reported total of 918 COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths, 27 long-term care facility cases and five long-term care facility deaths.

MSDH reported a total of 40,358 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,303 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths for the state of Mississippi.

Several surveyors also shared their thoughts regarding the enforcement of masks or nose and mouth coverings.

Betty O’Brien wrote, “No one in the medical field has proven that masks prevent the spread of the virus. In fact, depending on which doctor you listen to some say masks could do more harm than good! Therefore, I think it should be a personal choice. No one has even mentioned the fact that people with lung diseases, copd, emphyzema, etc. have been told by their doctor NOT to wear a mask. What are they supposed to do? What happens if you don’t wear a mask...is there a fine? What happens if you have been diagnosed with panic attacks or anxiety...masks make you feel like you can’t breathe...does that mean you can’t leave your house? If you live alone, whose going to do your grocery shopping? I feel there are way too many unanswered questions for the government to decide what is best for me!”

Ryan Dobbins said, “I’m not one to get political because I believe that it is all about power. The only man who has walked this earth who can reign over me is Jesus Christ. My salvation does not live within or behind a mask, but it lives with Jesus. I choose to walk by faith and not live with the fear of a man made pandemic. P.S. I’ve lived with asthma my whole life, so to say that I haven’t been training for this would be a lie.”

Angela Barbati shared, “This is only one way to get control of the covid spread and we need to do our parts. We are on this together!”

Mitchell Bradford wrote, “A simple intervention to slow the spread of a deadly virus. This is not the time to be selfish.”

Ginnipher Spencer stated, “If you don’t like a mask, you’ll be really disappointed with a ventilator.”

Drive-through testing at Delta Regional Medical Center ended Tuesday due to the national shortage of supplies. As of Wednesday, DRMC began performing COVID-19 tests for those whose symptoms warrant a test.

The assessment center, located at 1513 E. Union St., will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

Also on Wednesday, Greenville mayor Errick Simmons and the city council reactivated the city wide curfew of midnight to 5 a.m. in an effort to inhibit large gatherings and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Washington County was one of 13 counties listed in Governor Tate Reeves’ executive order 1507 mandating enhanced safety protocols, including the use of a mask or face covering in public and additional limits on social gathering sizes.

The order went into effect Monday, July 13, and will remain until Monday, July 20, unless modified, amended, rescinded or superseded.