St. Joe’s annual muffuletta fundraiser set for July 9

St. Joseph Catholic School’s annual muffuletta sale will not be stopped by COVID-19.

The sandwich fundraiser benefitting the school’s athletic department usually takes place in the spring, but this year’s will take place Monday, July 9.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of the Delta Democrat Times.

click here. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password,

click here. If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account,