State tax-forfeited land auction starts today

Get your bids ready, the state tax-forfeited land auction for 300 state-owned properties in Washington County started today.

Mayor Errick Simmons welcomed Secretary of State Michael Watson on Tuesday in preparation for the state tax-forfeited land auction, which began at 8 a.m. today.

“This is not only a revenue project, but it’s also a beautification project,” Simmons said. “When we put these properties in private hands and back on the tax rolls, we get revenues from not only the local government, but also for our schools.”

Reiterating what Simmons said, Watson added, “It is a great opportunity for reinvestment into the community. It’s an estimated $1.8 million worth of property, so if you want a really good deal, I encourage you to go to our website and get registered for this auction.”

County tax assessor Mark Seard thanked Watson for being present to promote the available properties in an effort to give local homeowners the first opportunity to obtain them.

“If there’s a property that you know of and might be interested in, we’ll be willing to help you. If you don’t have access to a computer which is necessary for you to apply for these properties, come in to my office and any of my staff, or myself, will assist you with this process,” Seard said.

Simmons said from a local government standpoint, getting those properties back on the tax rolls presents the advantage of expanding the budget for planning, demolition and lot cleaning costs.

He added for residents who believe in a clean and attractive community, “This is an opportunity to say ‘Let me just spend a little money to get some ownership of land, keep that property clean, and now I own something for my family’…ultimately, the whole community wins.”

Bids may only be placed using the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website at sos.ms.gov/Public-Lands/Pages/Tax-Forfeited-Auction.aspx and must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2.