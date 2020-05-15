Teen arrested for Bowman's murder in March

A teenager has been arrested for the March 21 murder of Charles Bowman.

Officers with the Greenville Police Department arrested 17-year-old Augusta Stribling today.

Assistant Police Chief Michael Merchant said, “The preliminary investigation reveals the motive may have been robbery.”

Stribling has been charged with capital murder and Merchant said he was arrested without incident.

Stribling doesn’t have a bond at this time.

Bowman was found by firefighters inside his Moore Street home the morning of March 21 after his house caught fire.He had just celebrated his 67th birthday two days prior.

Bowman's daughter, Chiconna Bowman, said she is glad to see justice being served.

"I didn’t know the suspect but I want him to be punished to the fullest extent of the law," she said. "I would have taken it better if my father was killed on the street or anywhere else, but to go in his house and kill him was just too much. If he’s a pawn for someone else, he needs to tell it. Otherwise, give him the dealth penalty."