UWWC selling T-shirts for COVID-19 relief

United Way of Washington County (UWWC) is a part of The Mississippi Association of United Ways, a state led organization made up of nine United Ways leading the charge for the betterment of Mississippi. The Association is promoting the #bettertogetherMS campaign, which aims to shed light, share an encouraging word, and remind the people of our great state that together we can make it through the pandemic.

United Ways across the state are working together to raise money to support COVID-19 relief by selling #bettertogetherMS T-shirts, with proceeds to be distributed to each United Way in the association. Funds raised will help provide basic assistance to households who have lost income due to COVID-19. UWWC Executive Director Jennifer Russell noted that UWWC will only receive funds if purchasers enter a Washington County zip code when placing an order.

“We encourage everyone to participate by purchasing a #bettertogetherMS T-shirt, then post a video or photo telling us what you’re doing with your time at home, using the hashtag #bettertogetherMS,” said Russell.

Russell said the idea originated from the Executive Director of United Way of Southeast Mississippi located in Hattiesburg. Forrest County was the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Mississippi, and The Hattiesburg Clinic kicked-off the #bettertogherMS campaign at the beginning of the pandemic to boost positivity and hope.

“We are working to spread awareness and remind our community that together we can make it through this pandemic; but first, we must continue to social distance and stay home,” Russell said. The T-shirts are only $12 and $13, and 100% of the money raised from sales will provide direct relief to those across Mississippi left vulnerable by this pandemic. T-shirts can be purchased online at https://your-company-name-2f4020f1-b8b8-47f1-948d-a76befee5840.printavo.... you can visit the UWWC Facebook and Instagram for a direct link to the website.