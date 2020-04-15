Mayor: Remarks, accusations about him are ‘ridiculous’

“Faith continues to be the center of this administration,” Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons said this week on the steps of City Hall.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, Simmons addressed recent events and the narrative surrounding an order issued by the city council, putting stricter measures in place for church services.

“As a father, husband and a devout Christian, I understand the need we have to reassure our children, minimize anxiety that comes with uncertainty and to strengthen our faith during these times,” he said.

Simmons began the press conference by expressing his sentiments for those who have been impacted and devastated due to the current COVID-19 pandemic as well as those who suffered loss due to Sunday’s storm that swept the South and the Mississippi Delta.

“We are indeed living in unprecedented times,” he said to the small crowd of people as the conference was being broadcast on Facebook Live. “Americans are adjusting and adapting to what has become a strange, new normal, where everyday presents a new challenge for both state and federal governments to respond.”

Expounding on his assertion that faith is the center of his administration, Simmons pointed out Worship on the Water — his administration’s very first initiative.

“An interfaith, interracial racial reconciliation initiative where residents come to the waterfront to exalt God and participate in corporate worship every fifth Sunday of the month. Our churches are a cornerstone of our communities,” he said.

Simmons highlighted the many firsts in which this country has seen an abrupt halt come to — everyday customs and conventions which come by way of businesses, restaurants, colleges, schools, churches, weddings, funerals and graduations.

Simmons emphasized the persistent flow of challenges and changes to local, state and federal mandates to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The constant, he said, is those who are on the front lines — healthcare workers and first responders, noting, “thank you,” does not convey the depth of gratitude he and the community has for what they do every single day.

“As elected officials, we, too, are on the front lines responding to new circumstances and conditions of this pandemic in real time. What may be sufficient today, may not be sufficient another day,” he said.

He affirmed with limiting contact, the City of Greenville and Washington County can maintain a flattened curve throughout the community; it simply depends on the actions of each and every last individual.

Commending Greenville’s faith-based leaders’ creativity and innovative practices to adhere to social distancing during the pandemic, Simmons said he wanted to provide clarity about the legislative intent of the city council’s order regarding church services which was entered with a vote of 4 to 1 on April 7.

“Recently, a smear campaign about me and this city that I love has begun. These lies about my beliefs and actions are unsubstantiated and riddled with false narratives and unnecessary attacks,” Simmons said. “To suggest that I would take any action unlawfully denying someone the practice of his or her faith is ridiculous.”

Simmons condemned public statements made on media outlets and press conferences suggesting he targeted churches in the Greenville community, calling it “unacceptable and reprehensible.”

He summarized a timeline of city council decisions dating back to March 17 when the council entered its first order adopting Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) social distancing guidelines and mandated there should be no gatherings of more than 10 people.

“After that, some churches still had in-person services and others had drive-in services, but still congregated outside of their cars,” Simmons said.

Between March 17, and April 2, the date of the governor’s “Shelter-In-Place” order, Simmons said he and the council were actively engaged with clergy and faith-based leaders in support of all the social distancing measures they were taking, which included drive-in services and electronic broadcasts and meetings.

According to Simmons, during that period, some churches continued in-person services that exceeded 10 people and he and the council began to receive calls from around the community and state about the violations, while some faith-based leaders publicly refused to comply with the council’s March 17 order.

Simmons said the number of confirmed cases in Washington County increased from one confirmed case on March 20 to 31 confirmed cases on April 2 and on the same day, the governor entered the “Shelter-In-Place” order.

“The next morning on Friday, April 3, The MSDH issued its guideline, stating, quote: ‘Because of recent COVID-19 cases specifically linked to church gatherings, it is vital that Mississippians not attend church services at any church or other type of facility,’” Simmons said. “Up to this point, despite the known violations and in light of the increase of confirmed cases, no citations were issued.”

The mayor said he continued conversations with clergy and faith-based leaders to ensure that there was clarity around the original council order, the governor’s “Shelter-In-Place” order and the MSDH guideline about church gatherings and specifically, drive-in services.

“On a call with the governor and Mississippi mayors, the question of drive-in services came up and the governor stated that drive-in services would not work because people of faith like to fellowship.

“In light of this statement, the governor’s “Shelter-In-Place” order, the CDC guidelines and the MSDH guidelines on church gatherings, known violators, the capacity of our police force to monitor over 100 churches, the limited number of hospital beds here at DRMC and the looming date in which PPEs, medical supplies and healthcare resources will run out, the council had a lengthy discussion at the city council meeting,” Simmons said.

The highly criticized order regarding church services followed at the April 7 city council meeting, with a vote of 4 to 1, allowing for pastors, musicians, production and media teams in the church so long as they don’t exceed 10 people in compliance with CDC guidelines and it also banned drive-in services.

“This order was put in place for the sole purpose to save lives and prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases specifically linked to church gatherings. On that day, the number of confirmed cases stood at 40, with one confirmed death. Still, no citations were issued,” Simmons said.

The following day on April 8, Simmons said officers arrived at Temple Baptist Church after several calls that it was having drive-in services.

“Parishioners were kindly asked by law enforcement to leave,” Simmons said. “Most members immediately left. Only those members who refused to leave were issued citations. These were the first citations issued over three weeks of defiance. At no point and time have our officers raided or staked out any place of worship.”

A separate, but similar, incident occurred the next day on April 9 — officers were dispatched to King James Bible Church, “under provocation of its pastor regarding the April 7 order.”

Simmons said the incident did not result in any citations to the pastor or parishioners as they were in compliance with the order.

Less than five people were present, including the pastor, Simmons said, adding, “These incidents have been taken out of context — it is a misrepresentation of the council, and a misrepresentation of this mayor.”

Nearing the conclusion of his statement, Simmons said this is not a time to play politics nor is it a time to inflame unprecedented and challenging times with unnecessary attacks and false narratives.

“The recent threats on my life, the members of my family and law enforcement are incomprehensible, hateful and divisive in a time where we should be united,” he said.

One local resident during the press conference asked Simmons whether he had been to Walmart or Lowe’s, indicating social distancing is not being adhered to in those places.

In response, Simmons said, “Over the last week, the city has received several calls regarding Lowe’s and Dollar General and the council has been apprised of such and will address some of those … we are in constant contact right now with the owners of those stores to see how we can help health care workers and what measures they can put in place to make sure we help with social distancing.”

Simmons also said he received calls from several health care workers who work unconventional hours and is seeking to make sure they, especially those who have families, are considered when it comes to them being able to shop for essential items.

Another local resident spoke up and said she was concerned about the message it sent to people who are not taking the social distancing guidelines seriously and asked, “If I heard you correctly, you said those citations that were issued have been thrown out? So, how is law enforcement supposed to be taken seriously when visibility is high? … How are they to know, ‘Hey, we better break it up or we better not do this because we might get a citation?’”

In response, Simmons said, “We’re asking people to take this serious, that’s why we’ve made statements that we’re not playing politics, we’re making statements that we’re data driven … We’re asking our folks to understand that people are dying.

“I do not want to talk to another family member or to have another resident of this community to die alone because family members can’t even go in the hospital when that family member takes their last breath. Greenvillians have to do the right thing — love thy neighbor, as you love thyself.”

The question, “Will citations be thrown out again?” was asked again.

Simmons responded, “The council will make a decision regarding that. Where we are today is just making sure that we move in a united front and that folks understand the false narrative is exactly that — false. All we’re trying to do, and the only purpose and legislative intent and reasoning intent behind the order, was to save lives.”