Mississippi Back the Blue is asking local residents to back local officers in blue with their Adopt an Officer campaign.

Mississippi Back the Blue co-founder Debbie Lamberson’s son, P.J., is a deputy for the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

Lamberson said she is thankful and proud of the work done by her son, but she is also grateful for the work done by all of those serving in law enforcement in the community.

Along with the help of her daughter-in-law, Jennifer, Lamberson has now found a unique way for many more people to show their appreciation.

Mississippi Delta Back the Blue is currently holding an “Adopt-and-Officer” campaign.

For a $25 donation, Lamberson’s fund will send a box to a local law enforcement worker that will include a T-shirt, an Officers Survival Kit, a small blue line flag, a stress ball, pens and pencils, a thank you letter, and a certificate of adoption.

Inside the survival kit will be nine different types of candy for the officers to enjoy including:

* Lifesavers to remind them of the many times they have been one;

* Starburst for the burst of energy they need;

* A Payday candy bar since they are not doing their work for the money; n Hershey Kisses to show them love;

* Gum to help everyone stick together;

* A Tootsie Roll to help them roll with the punches;

* A peppermint Patty to help them keep their cool;

* A Snickers to help them to keep their humor; and

* A Mounds for the mounds of courage they show.

People wishing to donate can either pick their officer to adopt or have one chosen for them. Money raised through the Adopt-An-Officer campaign will help fund the purchase of much needed equipment that is not otherwise budgeted in the various municipalities.

Donations can be made either by calling Lamberson at 662-820-0356 or by contacting the Mississippi Delta Back the Blue organization by Facebook.

Lamberson, a Leland resident, said recent events in the national news make it more important than ever for people to support their local law enforcement officers.

“It is important for us to realize that we need to show our appreciation for our officers in Mississippi. The officers do so much to help and protect us, and anything we can do to show our thanks is so important,” Lamberson said.

Along with the Adopt-An-Officer campaign, Lamberson’s fund is also hoping to raise money by auctioning off a blue-line wreath that her daughter hand made. The bidding for the wreath starts at $25.

Lamberson’s fund was founded in 2017 and is affiliated with the Community Foundation of Washington County.