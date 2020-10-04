Bowman says she will not rest until justice is served for father’s homicide

By JASMINE STEVERSON JSTEVERSON@DDTONLINE.COM,
Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:17pm

On March 21, a homicide and subsequent house fire claimed the life of Greenville resident Charles Bowman, 67.

At about 6:30 a.m. that Saturday, the Greenville Fire Department and the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to a house fire at Bowman’s home, 517 E. Moore St.

 
 
