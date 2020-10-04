Bowman says she will not rest until justice is served for father’s homicide

On March 21, a homicide and subsequent house fire claimed the life of Greenville resident Charles Bowman, 67.

At about 6:30 a.m. that Saturday, the Greenville Fire Department and the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to a house fire at Bowman’s home, 517 E. Moore St.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of the Delta Democrat Times.

click here. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password,

click here. If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account,