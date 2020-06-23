Canopy Children’s Solutions LINK program is partnering with Weddington Elementary to host a giveaway event to promote physical and mental wellness and self-care

Canopy Children’s Solutions (Canopy) is offering a helping hand to Mississippi families this summer. LINK, a Canopy solution, is hosting a statewide Activity Bag Giveaway event to reach families in local communities.

The statewide events will partner with local public school districts, food banks and churches who are offering the summer lunch programs and community assistance. The activity bags will highlight the resources available through LINK, which help families address needs such as food insecurity, housing, childcare, job loss, teen pregnancy, active parenting, substance abuse and much more. The bags will also include stay active items to promote mental and physical wellness, healthy snacks for kids and helpful self-care tips magnets for the parents.

LINK’s Activity Bag Giveaway local location is Weddington Elementary, 668 Sampson Road, from 10 a.m. to noon June 25.

“We’ve had a great response of people reaching out to us during the COVID-19 crisis but we want families to know that resources and support are still available,” said Yolanda Wooten, BSW, M.Ed, CHSP, statewide LINK coordinator for Canopy. “LINK is helping families overcome barriers and removing stressors little by little, bit by bit, family by family. LINK can do so much to assist families.”

Canopy’s LINK program connects struggling families to community resources. It is provided by a grant through the Mississippi Department of Human Services. To learn more about LINK, visit mycanopy.org/link.

About Canopy Children’s Solutions

Canopy Children’s Solutions is Mississippi’s largest and most comprehensive nonprofit provider of children’s behavioral health, educational and social service solutions. Founded in 1912, Canopy offers a full array of integrated, community-based services in all 82 counties as well as intensive campus-based and educational programming. For more information, contact 800-388-6247 or visit their website, mycanopy.org.