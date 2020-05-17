GPSD closes building after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Greenville Public School District school building was closed this week for deep cleaning after an employee working there tested positive for the coronavirus, school officials confirmed.

Superintendent Dr. Debra Dace said proactive measures have been in place since this pandemic broke in March. All schools have been closed to students and parents since March 13, 2020 due to the pandemic. Instruction has continued online including printed packets for students without proper technology.

Dace said the district has a cleaning crew of employees who have been on campus to clean and sanitize the entire campus and district offices.

The employee self-reported to the principal on Wednesday and all who were in contact with the employee were notified. The employee has not worked at the school (feeding site) since last Friday as it is the district’s expectation that staff do not report to work if they exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms. Therefore, the employee has not worked during the past week. However, all employees have worn approved masks and gloves at all times while in the building.

As instructed by health authorities, district personnel identified everyone who had contact with the employee and all of them have been placed on a 14-day quarantine.

Dace said in an effort to exhibit an overabundance of caution, all personnel have been quarantined with no signs or symptoms reported at this time.

Dace wants to ensure the public that the district follows all guidelines from local, state, and federal authorities.

Mrs. Allen, the district’s Director of Child Nutrition, reached out to the Mississippi Department of Education as well as the Local and State Health authorities regarding the matter and they recommended we shut down for 14 days, have employees do a self-quarantine, and disinfect and sanitize all spaces.

As of today, we have taken all of the recommended steps. Throughout the district, employees will continue to practice the daily requirement of wearing a face mask (and gloves) at all times as we continue to adhere to CDC and local authority guidelines.

The feeding site at this location has been shut down indefinitely but we plan on serving at the other sites to provide meals for our children.

We want the public to know that the GPSD will never put our employees or stakeholders in harm’s way. We will continue with what is in the best interest of our staff as well as the children. We want to thank the stakeholders for their trust and support thus far and we ask that everyone continues to work together as decisions are made during these unprecedented times.