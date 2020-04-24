GPSD modifies GHS graduation ceremony

The Greenville Public School District is proud to announce its modified plans for the Greenville High School Class of 2020. With the support of the Board of Trustees, GPSD Superintendent Dr. Debra Dace and Tarrinasha Jones, GHS Principal, finalized alternative options for the GHS Class of 2020 graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dace said the district appreciates everyone’s patience and cooperation while dealing with this unique situation. “We’re going to make sure our graduating seniors are recognized, acknowledged and celebrated for their achievements as they very much deserve it,” Dace said.

“We have some of the very best and brightest students right here in Greenville Public Schools, and we know that although this COVID-19 pandemic is relatively new and unique, we believe that we have a plan in place that will allow us to celebrate student achievement while practicing and following all local and state health mandates.” The modified GHS 2020 Graduation is as follows:

* Hosted at Greenville High School Gymnasium, 419 E. Robertshaw St.;

* Each graduate will be assigned time slot across four days to receive his/her diploma; May 18-21, 2020. In keeping with the CDC guidelines, each graduate will be permitted to invite up to three guests to the ceremony during the assigned time;

* A video of the entire ceremony will be formatted to depict one ceremonial event and aired on the district accessible Suddenlink channel and/or YouTube on Friday, May 29, 2020, at a designated time; and

* Any students or guest who have a fever or is feeling sick/ill will be asked to remain at home and to avoid contact with the general public.

Stay Connected

GPSD will provide timely updates and information will always link back to the district’s webpage https://www.gvillepublicschooldistrict.com/ also our Social media on https://www.facebook.com/GreenvillePublicSchoolDistirct/ along with @gpsd_district on Twitter. Lastly, as always, we appreciate our community’s support and cooperation. We want to express our appreciation for the patience of our GPSD community as we work through the daily challenges COVID-19 has presented us. We strongly believe and will remain vigilant through these challenging times by working together as a team. Thank you for assistance regarding this medical pandemic matter as it relates to health concerns. Remember, together we can!

Greenville Public School District services 4000-plus students in grades Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade, and is one of the largest municipal school districts in Mississippi. For more information, call 662-334-7013.