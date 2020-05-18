Man dies while swimming at boat ramp along levee front

By CATHERINE KIRK CKIRK@DDTONLINE.COM,
  7214 reads
Mon, 05/18/2020 - 4:12pm

A man died while swimming Monday at a boat ramp along the levee front.

Washington County Sheriff Department Assistant Chief Deputy Percy Miles said a 23-year-old black male drowned while swimming at a boat ramp along the levee front at Lake Ferguson.

“They were out there swimming, jumping off the side at the city boat ramp,” Miles said, noting the man was not swimming alone.

The man’s body was recovered by crews with the Greenville Fire and Rescue and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department along with the Greenville Police Department.

The man’s name is being withheld until the family has been contacted.

“I just hate that it happened,” Miles said.

