The special election for the Ward 3 seat on the Greenville City Council is just a few days away.

Eight people are seeking the open position, including Mark Crawford, Kendrick Chandelle Gear, Vernon Greenlee, Frank Hall Jr., Stephen Poole, Johnny Ross, Hope Williams-Brown and Rosetta Williams.

The special election is set to run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24. Voting will take place at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1865 Main St.

This election follows the resignation of Bill Boykin, who resigned for health reasons. Boykin’s letter of resignation was accepted during the July 15 special call meeting of the Greenville City Council.

Each of the candidates have been asked three questions to allow readers to get to know them better before the election. These are their answers.

Mark Crawford

1. Tell us about yourself.

My name is Mark Crawford and I am a longtime residence of this city and Ward 3. I am married to Cameasha Crawford and we have four kids. I have not only worked in this community, but I have brought businesses to this community. My work history started at Garfield’s Pub & Grill, where I was the manager for 15 years. I then ventured out to become the owner of Crawford’s Wholesale, Farmer’s Grocery and Tipsey’s Bar & Grill. I’m also currently serving as the Executive Director of the Southern Health Commission.

2. Why did you decide to run for Ward 3?

It is my goal to continue the vision of our present City Councilwomen, Councilman and the Mayor, whom are focused on this city being of “One People, One Goal, and One Greenville” to promote unity, foster togetherness and to help find ways to strengthen our infrastructure throughout this city. As a result of their leadership, this community has taken on the call to unify and work more collectively for a better Greenville. A place where everyone would love to stay, raise their families, feel safe and where everyone is on one accord to build our community to become stronger toward unity. I have invested my money, my time and my creativity into this community; and by becoming your next Ward 3 Councilman, this is yet another way that I can give back to the great City of Greenville.

3. If elected, what do you look forward to addressing and focusing on?

As councilman of Ward 3, my focal point will be to decrease unemployment for the citizens of Greenville by helping to bring additional jobs opportunities to our city. Additionally, I would like to help build the infrastructure of the city by first fixing the streets and roadways; education reform; improve safety for all citizens; explore ways to improve the healthcare system in the Greenville area; create positive avenues to entertain the youth of Greenville and keep them off of the streets; and any other concerns of the citizens of Ward 3 and the great City of Greenville.

Kendrick Chandale Gear

1. Tell us about yourself.

I am a 40-year-old Greenville native who worked hard for years to create business and bring economic resources for the betterment of Greenville citizens. I went from washing cars at age 11, and through hard work and experience, built companies which in turn created jobs and wealth for our population. For over 20 years, I have worked in multiple arenas including structural development, business, finance, housing and other properties, waste, automotive and job and vocation training. Over the years, I have also personally and professionally contributed and taken part in finding resources for community centers and community programs for the youth and elderly populations. As a dedicated and involved father, I have helped to instill entrepreneurship skills into my children, in which several of my children have opened and sustained successful businesses at young ages. I am never more proud, than to see them pursue education and create businesses for the common goal of improving Greenville in its totality.

2. Why did you decide to run for Ward 3?

Within the last 10 years, I have seen many businesses come and go as well as people that have come and gone. We watch many of our children and young adults grow up and leave Greenville to go to other states in order to have other job opportunities, educational options for their children, and to make more money to be able to support their families. I remember when Greenville was the place that people moved to in order for better opportunities, and I want to work with the Greenville City Council, local businesses and other city officials in order to collaborate and create a better future for our children, elderly and all affected populations. Although in my personal life and in my businesses, I have helped to create jobs and opportunities for better resources, as a member of city council, I can further extend the reach of collective efforts and partnerships. As city official, I would be enabled to assist the city on another platform in hopes to have an even greater positive impact on the community. I know that I can offer the same determination, skill and business and finance development and management that I used to build businesses from the ground up, in order to use current resources and obtain new resources for Greenville.

3. If elected, what do you look forward to addressing and focusing on?

If I am elected as Ward 3 Councilman, I will use my experience and expertise to bring, build and sustain more economic resources and develop effective financial plans to best use resources to meet the needs of our city. More resources mean that we have what we need financially in order to address and develop plans for a number of establishments. For instance, resources can be used to obtain more supplies, training and personnel in the schools systems or be used for medications, treatment or supplies at our local health facilities. I also plan to develop partnerships with professionals in order to address not the aforementioned necessities, but also topics that are essential to the citizens of Ward 3 and the city as a whole. These partnerships will be the voice of the citizens and professionals in each area such as education and health who can help to determine individual needs and develop and implement effective strategies to overall improve every possible facet of our great city. I want to see Greenville grow to be even greater than ever. I will fight to see our city and the people get what they need for better lives. Let’s work together to build a better future for a better Greenville.

Vernon Greenlee

1. Tell us about yourself. I’m a lifelong resident of Washington County. After obtaining a BS degree in Agricultural Economics from MSU, I returned to the Delta with the goal of helping the community I love thrive and grow. I have sold farm equipment, managed farms, served as president of Bostick Bothers and Cotton Belt Liquid Gas until it sold in 2010, and now, I am the Regional President of Southern Bancorp Bank. I have served on numerous committees and board throughout the state that aim to improve our local economy. I have been married to Sandra Gamberini for 34 years and have two children, Miller, 29, and Walker, who is in heaven, would be 24. We attend First Baptist Church in Greenville and are active in the community.

2. Why did you decide to run for Ward 3?

I believe it takes participation from everyone to build our city and want to do my part to grow Greenville.

3. If elected, what do you look forward to addressing and focusing on?

I look forward to addressing unity in the city, infrastructure, and economic development.

Frank Hall Jr.

1.Tell us about yourself.

I am a lifelong resident of Greenville. I attended Coleman High School, Coahoma Junior College, Alcorn State and The National Baptist Theological Seminary School. I am also a Veteran of the U.S. Army, Pastor of Friendship M.B.Church, and Host of Radio Broadcast Ministry, REPENT. I have received several community service awards: The Frank Carlton Humanitarian Award, Delta Point of Pride Community Service Award, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Humanitarian Award, Lake Vista Masonic Lodge #46 Community Service Award.

2. Why did you decide to run for Ward 3?

I decided to run for city council because God is showing me how to do an even better job of serving my community.

3. If elected, what do you look forward to addressing and focusing on?

My first project as councilman will be to slow and stop the spread of the coronavirus in Greenville and Washington County. After that, all the concerns and issues of Ward 3 and the City of Greenville. After I’m elected, I plan to form a committee of my constituents in Ward 3 to assist in determining the needs of Ward 3 and the City of Greenville.

Stephen Poole

1. Tell us about yourself.

Stephen Poole was born and raised in Greenville. He and his wife, Emily Whetstone Poole, owner of Emily Poole Architecture, have four children, Dallas, Ruby Love, Anna Marsalis and Billie Hope. They want what all citizens of Greenville want for their families: a safe, prosperous community with a good reputation. They want their four children – and yours – to achieve their higher education goals and say, “Now that I have received my education, I want to put my education and training to work to benefit Greenville.” For 25 years, he has worked in and/or supervised numerous construction projects involving roads, storm and sanitary sewers, asphalt, and concrete. Projects have included multi-million-dollar developments, giving him the experience to make well-thought and reasoned decisions when it comes to managing large budget dollars. He currently serves as the superintendent of maintenance for the Mississippi Levee Board, charged with the maintenance of 212 miles of Mississippi and Yazoo River Levees and has knowledge of flood control issues in the levee district’s six counties.

2. Why did you decide to run for Ward 3?

Growing up in Greenville, I remember the good times and the bad times. In the tough times, we all worked together for our community, and we need to do that again. We can be better together.” Poole will bring that firsthand knowledge of flooding and drainage issues to help correct some of those same issues that currently affect the City of Greenville.

3. If elected, what do you look forward to addressing and focusing on?

Poole’s goals for Greenville are specific: update the city’s aging infrastructure; improve the city’s public image; attract new businesses; streamline public works; and address the water department’s billing problems. A proficient workforce will save money in the long run. He believes the city should be directly accountable to taxpayers.

Johnny Ross

1. Tell us about yourself. I am a native of Greenville, born here in 1961. I am a proud product of the Greenville Public School system, graduating from Greenville High School in 1980. After high school graduation, I attended Mississippi Delta Junior College (now Mississippi Delta Community College.) I am a life-long communicant of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. I grew up in a loving close-knit family. My parents were Charley and Virginia Ross. I have one sister, Jenny Ross McLemore, who lives in Brandon, and a brother, Charlie Ross, who lives here in Greenville. I have spent my life working in the media in one capacity or another but primarily during the past four decades on the airwaves in the Ark-La-Miss region. It was during my junior high school years that I began working on the air as a disk jockey at the legendary Greenville radio station WDDT. It was during this time that my love of music developed and expanded. I learned to play the guitar and bass guitar. Through the years, I have played with numerous bands across the Tri-State area, including The Bad Habbits and The Krackerjacks, where I shared my genetic musical talent with my brother, Charlie. But I never gave up my day job spinning records with a variety of radio stations offering a variety of formats from country to rock and roll. I loved it too much. My love of media also took me to WABG-TV Channel 6, where for five years I was co-host of “Good Morning Mississippi” and where I also worked in sales. But for the past several years, I have been with HPR Network WDMS/WGVM radio where I am the Mississippi/Arkansas regional manager. I also host the award winning “Johnny in the Morning” show on WDMS-FM. But working with the media has not only been a rewarding career but has afforded me the opportunity to be out in the community, getting to know my city and the people who call her home. I’ve been involved with a number of organizations over the years. I spent more than two decades working with the March of Dimes and the only local MOD telethon in the country that took place right here in the Delta. My efforts were not just as a telethon emcee, but I spent a great deal of time fundraising for the organization, talking with hundreds of business and individuals throughout the Delta. For the past few years, I have been working closely with Make-A-Wish Mississippi and currently serve on their local board. I am also an active member of the Greenville Rotary Club. I was recently recognized for my community involvement by the readers of the Delta Democrat Times newspaper as Best Community Activist in the Best of the Best 2020.

2. Why did you decide to run for Ward 3?

I love Greenville and everything she has to offer. I know Greenville can be better, she has lots of room to improve and grow. I believe I can go into this office, ready to go to work for the residents of Ward 3. I feel I have something to offer to the citizens of Ward 3. I work well with others and I know I would work well with the current city administration and council to help move our community in the right direction. Together, we can do anything we put our minds to. I don’t just live here in Greenville, but I’m active in the community and genially care about our city. I feel I know our town, what her needs are, especially in this ward. I feel it is my civic duty to give back to this community that has been so good to me. One way to do that is by running for the council position in Ward 3.

3. If elected, what do you look forward to addressing and focusing on?

There are a number of obvious issues that need to be addressed such as streets and drainage issues. And I want to find a solution to these problems as quickly as possible, because they affect the entire community. Do I have THE answers? No. But the council must work better, smarter, faster to find a viable solution to fixing the city’s streets and repairing drainage issue across the community. One major issue that needs to dealt with immediately that I look forward to addressing is our financial situation. We must get a good hold, in fact, a firm grip, on our finances and spending so we don’t continue to tax folks to death. The council and city administration must be held more accountable to residents thus giving the citizens better insight on how and where the city is spending money. How can we be more efficient with city money and city resources? How can we do a better job of cleaning up our city and making it more presentable to not only tourists but prospective industry and business owners? These are questions I want answers to. And I plan to get those answers and lead the way to implement solutions. I want to see the city work closer with the Washington County Board of Supervisors and the Washington County Economic Alliance to help entice industry and businesses to call Greenville home. The more jobs we have here, the stronger our tax base. I am not a politician. I am a resident of Greenville who cares about out city and wants to see us grow and prosper. I’m not just going to sit on the sidelines and wait for others to do the hard work. I’m ready to go to work for the Port City. I want to be part of the solution in making Greenville all she can be.

Hope Williams-Brown

1. Tell us about yourself.

I grew up in small town down in Issaquena County. My father was killed when I was 4 years old. But I grew up in a big family being the baby of 11 children. I am a newlywed, recently married to Darrinton Brown. I have three beautiful children who are grown. I have a degree in organizational management with an emphasis in business management. I have a master’s degree in nursing science and in informatics. I am getting ready to graduate with my PhD and with a concentration in leadership. I have been in the healthcare profession for well over 20 years.

2. Why did you decide to run for Ward 3?

I decided to run, after having a talk with my husband about wanting to make my community a healthy city. I had no clue that the position would come available after Mr. Boykin would suffer a serious illness. However, I started seeing that not only can I add value to my community from a healthcare standpoint, but my work experience, my education, and drive. I am a purpose driven person.

3. If elected, what do you look forward to addressing and focusing on?

If elected the areas I would like to see change occur in are:

* Looking for ways to be more conservative with cost, which can further lead to revenue being placed in other areas that could benefit our youth;

* Street improvement. Although it sound mediocre, but the average cost of a new car is well over $25,000. A new tire about $70 and an alignment is $150. Now if our roads are tearing up tires, and causing misalignments in vehicles, which can lead to a decrease in urbanization, tourism, and community improvement in other areas;

* Listening to the people. Both voters and nonvoters are talking about what effects them. Therefore, I want to take their voices back to the council table;

* Working with the other council members to bring about a better Greenville overall; and

* Hopefully helping my city take part in some analysis such as an earnings mix or location quotients to see how we can move this ward and city in the right direction.

Rosetta Williams

1. Tell us about yourself.

My name is Rosetta Williams. I have two adult children and five lovely grandchildren whom I love to spend time with. I am an active member in my community, where I am a member of Greater Saint Peter Church in Greenville. In the recent past, I served in the schools as one of the Greenville Public School District’s Resource Officer. I served in law enforcement over 25 years here in Greenville at the Greenville Police Department as the Domestic Violence Officer where I partnered with Our House, Incorporated in an effort to ensure that victims received proper resources and protection from toxic relationships. I was also responsible as a Domestic Violence Organizer for the successful Ride-Out the Violence Annual Community Parade. I am an active Neighborhood Watch Citizen, I am a member of the Daughters of the Elk Organization, where I faithfully volunteer to give back to the community for the Easter Community Cookout, Back to School Drive, and the Angel Tree for Christmas.

2. Why did you decide to run for Ward 3?

I am and will always be a servant to my community. I am running because I have a passion to “continue bridging the gap” here in Greenville just like the representative who was in the position before me. I truly felt the need to allow myself to serve the community once more. My first time around, I served in law enforcement and this time around, as City Council member for Ward 3, if afforded the opportunity by the citizens in my ward.

3. If elected, what do you look forward to addressing and focusing on?

If elected, I will partner with the rest of the council members, in addition to the mayor, in order to work effectively for the citizens in Ward 3 and Greenville as a whole. I know the concerns of Ward 3 and I am open to hear any other concerns.