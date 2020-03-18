South Delta Planning & Development helping county apply for 2020 CDBG through MDA

South Delta Planning & Development helping county apply for 2020 CDBG through MDABy JASMINE STEVERSON JSTEVERSON@DDTONLINE.COM,
With the assistance of South Delta Planning & Development District, Washington County will be applying for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
The Washington County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to adopt a resolution to apply for a fiscal year 2020 CDBG through the Mississippi Development Authority.