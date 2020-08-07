St. Joe’s annual muffuletta fundraiser set for Thursday

St. Joseph Catholic School’s annual muffuletta sale will not be stopped by COVID-19 this week.

The sandwich fundraiser benefitting the school’s athletic department usually takes place in the spring, but this year’s was postponed.

The authentic muffulettas, which from the New Orleans Central Grocery, cost $25 each and can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday at the St. Joseph Parish Hall.

The sandwiches, which are made with Italian charcuterie and a spicy Creole olive salad, can be bought on the day of the sale. The St. Joseph Athletic Association is also still taking preorders. Preorders can be made by calling the parish office at 662-335-5251 or by calling Ricky Deangelo at 662-822-7765.

Britt Virden, the athletic association president, said there was some debate about whether or not to have the sale this year; however, since so many people in the community have grown to love (and expect) their yearly muffuletta fix, the association decided this year’s sale should still take place.

Last year, the association sold a record 1,200 muffulettas, and this year they are hoping to sell even more.

“This fundraiser is both easy and unique, and the best thing is that it helps our athletic department,” Virden said.

Two trips to New Orleans will be made this year by members of the athletic association to pick up the ingredients for the muffulettas.

First, members Phil Mansour and Ricky DeAngelo have traveled to the Central Grocery Company in the Big Easy to pick up the meat and cheeses as well as the signature olive oil for the sandwiches. Then on Sunday, other association members went to New Orleans to pick up the sandwich bread at the Leidenheimer Baking Company.

“We always pick up the bread right before we have the sale because we want it to be fresh,” Virden said.