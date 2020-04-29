UWWC receives $2,600 grant from Truist for COVID-19 relief efforts

United Way of Washington County (UWWC) is pleased to announce it received a $2,600 grant from Truist Financial Corporation to provide food and medical services in Washington County.

Of the $2,600 grant, $1,300 has been designated to help provide food to those in need in our community through Hearty Helpings, a local food pantry and soup kitchen whose mission is to aid in hunger relief by providing healthy, warm, cooked food.

The remaining $1,300 of the Truist grant will be disbursed to the Delta Regional Medical Center Medication Assistance Program, which provides financial relief for individuals struggling to pay for necessary medicine.

The grant is part of the financial services company’s Truist Cares initiative, a $25 million philanthropic pledge announced in March to support basic needs, medical supplies and financial hardship relief due to COVID-19.

“We are very grateful for the funds UWWC has received from Truist to continue providing critical services to our community during this uncertain time,” said Walt Stephens, president of UWWC. “Nobody can foretell how this pandemic will play out, but more of our community has become unemployed and uninsured due to COVID-19, and UWWC is always ready and willing to help reach the people directly through assistance programs such as these to help provide some relief.”

“Our purpose at Truist is to inspire and build better lives and communities,” said Johnny Moore, West Tennessee regional president for Truist. “One way we do this is by partnering with organizations like United Way of Washington County to provide relief for people struggling during this difficult time.”

About United Way of Washington County

The United Way of Washington County allocates funds to 10 community nonprofit agencies in Washington County. The Boys & Girls Club of Washington County, Community Counseling Center, Greenville Office of the American Red Cross, the YMCA, Delta Kidney Foundation, Greenville Renaissance Scholars, United Way Housing Initiative, Girls Scouts Heart of the South, Delta Regional Medical Centers Prescription Medication Program and Leland Fuller Center for Housing all have been approved for UWWC funding during 2020. UWWC began as a community fund in the 1940s. Any agency requesting UWWC assistance must have a 501C3 status, a governing Board of Directors, a physical address and must adhere to the reporting requirements established by the UWWC Board of Directors. The UWWC does not provide individual assistance but funds 501C3 agencies. For more information or to make a pledge you may call 662-332-5371 or visit unitedwaywc.com. Please follow us on Facebook and Instagram. #UWWCMS

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist serves approximately 12 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $506 billion as of March 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.