Supervisors to remove confederate statue

By JASMINE STEVERSON,
Mon, 06/15/2020 - 1:38pm

On Monday, the Washington County Board of Supervisors voted 4 to 1 to work with the Greenville Historic Preservation committee in the relocation of the Confederate statue on the Washington County Courthouse grounds to another county site at the expense of the county.

The motion was made by District 4 supervisor Mala Brooks and seconded by District 2 supervisor Tommy Benson.

District 1 supervisor Lee Gordon voted in opposition to the motion.

