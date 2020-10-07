67,000,000 in Washington County PPP loans

By JON ALVERSON JALVERSON@DDTONLINE.COM,
Fri, 07/10/2020 - 11:05am

About $67,000,000 in Paycheck Protection Programs loans were distributed in the last three months in Washington County.

Greenville saw just more than $57 million of the total, Hollandale had about $3 million and Leland had about $6.8 million.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of the Delta Democrat Times. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here.
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here.
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options.

Weddings & Engagements

Norman-Miles
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Cowart, of Tylertown, and Mr. Billy Clifton, of Richton, announce the marriage of... READ MORE
Richards-Childs
Lee-Mitchell
Parkerson-Downs
Engagement - Titus - Davis
Belk - Harris to join in matrimony