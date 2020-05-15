17-year-old handed $500k bond on capital murder charges

By CATHERINE KIRK CKIRK@DDTONLINE.COM,
  • 3218 reads
Fri, 05/15/2020 - 8:50pm

A teenager was handed a half million dollar bond  this week after his arrest for the murder of a man who was found dead in his home after a house fire.

Officers with the Greenville Police Department arrested 17-year-old Augusta Stribling on Friday and charged him with capital murder for the death of Charles Bowman.

Bowman was found by firefighters inside his Moore Street home the morning of March 21 after his house caught fire. He had just celebrated his 67th birthday two days prior.

A $500,000 bond for Stribling was set Monday by Judge Michael Prewitt.

“As of now, he is still in custody,” Merchant said.

Assistant Police Chief Michael Merchant said Stribling is being charged as an adult.

“The preliminary investigation reveals the motive may have been robbery,” Merchant said.

Bowman’s daughter, Chiconna Bowman, said she is glad to see justice being served. 

“I didn’t know the suspect but I want him to be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” she said. “I would have taken it better if my father was killed on the street or anywhere else, but to go in his house and kill him was just too much. If he’s a pawn for someone else, he needs to tell it. Otherwise, give him the death penalty.” 

Opinion:

No reason not to be kind
I have stayed fairly tight-lipped with most people on my opinion on the COVID-19 pandemic, and I... READ MORE
Any storm is one too many
First Amendment is still working
Acutely aware of Autism
Life is worth the living
We need a little silliness

Weddings & Engagements

Norman-Miles
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Cowart, of Tylertown, and Mr. Billy Clifton, of Richton, announce the marriage of... READ MORE
Richards-Childs
Lee-Mitchell
Parkerson-Downs
Engagement - Titus - Davis
Belk - Harris to join in matrimony