17-year-old handed $500k bond on capital murder charges

A teenager was handed a half million dollar bond this week after his arrest for the murder of a man who was found dead in his home after a house fire.

Officers with the Greenville Police Department arrested 17-year-old Augusta Stribling on Friday and charged him with capital murder for the death of Charles Bowman.

Bowman was found by firefighters inside his Moore Street home the morning of March 21 after his house caught fire. He had just celebrated his 67th birthday two days prior.

A $500,000 bond for Stribling was set Monday by Judge Michael Prewitt.

“As of now, he is still in custody,” Merchant said.

Assistant Police Chief Michael Merchant said Stribling is being charged as an adult.

“The preliminary investigation reveals the motive may have been robbery,” Merchant said.

Bowman’s daughter, Chiconna Bowman, said she is glad to see justice being served.

“I didn’t know the suspect but I want him to be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” she said. “I would have taken it better if my father was killed on the street or anywhere else, but to go in his house and kill him was just too much. If he’s a pawn for someone else, he needs to tell it. Otherwise, give him the death penalty.”