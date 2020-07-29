3 men arrested, charged with attempted murder for July 4 shooting

Three men have been arrested for a shooting that took place early this month that hospitalized two people.

At about 4 p.m. July 4, two men were shot at King Stop, 207 Mississippi 1 N. One of the victims, a 26-year-old male, was shot in the leg and the other victim, a 33-year-old male, was shot multiple times in the body area, according to a report by the Greenville Police Department. Both were hospitalized and are now in stable condition.

Twenty-two-year-old Jadarus Williams, 28-year-old Sheldon Williams and 21-year-old Malik Watson have all been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Jadarus Williams surrendered himself July 13 and has a bond set at $150,000; Sheldon Williams was arrested July 15 on Gills Street and has a bond set at $150,000; and Watson surrender himself Tuesday, July 28. Bond has not been set for Watson at this time and all three men remain in custody.

Assistant Police Chief Michael Merchant said other arrests may still follow.

“The motive appears to be an ongoing dispute,” he said.

