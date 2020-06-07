6 people shot over Independence Day weekend

The Greenville Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find the people responsible for two shootings that left six people injured over the Fourth of July weekend.

At 4:03 p.m. July 4, officers with the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to King Stop, 207 Highway 1 N., in reference to two shot people.

When police arrived, the victims had left in a personal vehicle and went to Delta Regional Medical Center. The 26-year-old was shot in the leg and the 33-year-old was shot multiple times in his body, according to Assistant Police Chief Michael Merchant.

The 26-year-old is in stable condition and the 33-year-old was flown to another hospital for treatment. He was last reported to be in critical, but stable, condition.

Police do not have a suspect or motive at this time.

“We are currently investigating this incident. No suspects have been arrested at this time but we are actively searching for a person of interest at this time,” Merchant said.

Second shooting

Early Sunday morning, four people were shot in the 600 block of Union Street.

At 1:06 a.m., police were dispatched to Delta Regional Medical Center in reference to the shot victims.

“Upon arrival to the location, a party bus was located in the DRMC parking lot,” Merchant said.

During the investigation, police discovered the party bus was traveling east on Union Street when it was struck by gunfire.

Of the four people who were struck by bullets, two were treated and released and the other two are in stable condition.

The victims include a 29-year-old black female who was shot in her back, a 33-year-old black male who was shot in the jaw, a 38-year-old black male shot in the arm and a 29-year-old black male shot in the arm.

There is no suspect at this time.

“The Criminal Investigation Division is following up on all leads,” Merchant said.

Anyone with any information about either of these shootings is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 662-378-1515 or Crimestoppers at 662-378-8177. Residents can also use the P3Tip app to provide information.