8 candidates vying to take Ward 3 seat

The names of candidates seeking the open Ward 3 position have been announced.

Eight people have applied for the special election, set for Aug. 24.

The names of candidates include Mark Crawford, Kendrick Chandelle Gear, Vernon Greenlee, Frank Hall Jr., Steven W. Poole II, Johnny Ross, Hope Williams-Brown and Rosetta Williams.

The election is set to run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1865 Main St.

This election follows the resignation of Bill Boykin, who had to resign for health reasons. Boykin’s letter of resignation was accepted during the July 15 special call meeting of the Greenville City Council.