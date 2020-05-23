Grounded Sister Coffee Shop now open, offering Mississippi-based beverages, homemade treats

Anyone craving a quality cup of fresh, homemade coffee needs to head over to Grounded Sister Coffee Shop to get their fix.

Grounded Sister Coffee Shop opened Saturday, May 23, in the former Midtown and McCormick Book Inn building, 825 S. Main St.

Operating her own coffee shop is something shop owner Megan Payne said she has wanted to do for several years.

Grounded Sister offers a variety of drinks for coffee enthusiasts, including espressos, macchiatos, cappuccinos and lattes. Hot tea is also available.

“Anything you can think of or dream up, we will attempt it,” she said.

The coffee comes from the Mississippi-based company, High Point Coffee Roasters of New Albany.

“I got them to send me samples and tried it for several weeks and I love their coffee. It’s very, very good. They actually provide coffee to a number of coffee shops here in Mississippi,” she said, noting she wanted to keep her products in-state as much as possible.

Wanting to have more than a standard coffee shop, Payne said she also has plans to create a tea room where she can offer etiquette classes and host tea party themed birthday parties.

“I would like to keep it open for events or meetings,” she said. “We are really excited about it; I am thrilled about it.”

To accompany the coffee, Grounded Sister is also serving a variety of homemade items, such as scones, muffins, and sausage or bacon and cheese biscuits.

“I love to bake and I don’t do it a lot at home because I didn’t always have time. But for the coffee shop, I wanted a homemade feel and a homemade taste. I didn’t want it to just come out of a frozen bag and pop it in the oven. I want it to have that homemade feel,” she said.

Customers are also invited to take a seat and socialize as they sip on their beverages.

Not only is there a full dining area offering several tables and chairs, Grounded Sister also has a sitting area with couches, comfortable chairs and cushions for those who want to sit on the floor.

There is even a chalkboard wall where people are welcome to sign their name; books to read; puzzles to piece together and more.

If people have a favorite coffee cup from home, Payne said they are welcome to leave it at the shop, where it will be washed and ready to use upon each visit.

“We even have a fire place that will be used more in the winter to make you feel homey, relaxed and welcoming,” she said.

Working mostly by herself, Payne said she is grateful for the help she has received from Sara Wilkerson on getting everything prepped, who will also be on-hand at the shop on Saturdays.

“She’s been a great asset for me,” Payne said, noting she will also occasionally have assistance from her husband, Trey, and their four children, Hallie, Ethan, Aubrey and Chandler.

For anyone stopping by on their way to work, Payne said they need to be sure to give themselves a few minutes to spare.

“Remember that it is a coffee shop. If you have to stand in line and wait, it’s not because we’re not working. It takes a few minutes to prepare coffee and make it special-to-order and we’re doing it right there on the spot. We don’t use any mixes, it’s all freshly brewed. Don’t expect to be in and out in five minutes. Expect to get good quality, expect quality time.”

In time, Payne said she will also begin to sell local-made items, such as John Mark Looney’s Crop to Pop popcorn and Allie Rowe’s candles and soaps.

“We will reach out and have some retail options soon,” she said.

Business hours

Grounded Sister is open from 6:30-11 a.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

“We eventually plan to open our hours later through the afternoon,” Payne said, noting the soft opening is not only ideal for her new business, but it works out as businesses are slowly reopening from the coronavirus pandemic.

Payne said their plan was to open in February, but the setbacks they faced slowed down their initial opening date.

“COVID-19 put a major damper on us and we had some issues with the building we had to get worked out and fixed, but we are finally to the point we can open and we knew it was time,” she said. “After being in confinement for a while, we figured people may be ready to get out but maybe not a huge place and our place is small enough we can have several people in there and still be OK. It’s still just a way to get out of the house for just a little bit if you need to.”