Police search for man who robbed business, tied up employee

Local police are searching for a man who robbed Title Plus and Loans and tied up the employee inside.

At about 1 p.m. today, Greenville Police Department’s Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division responded to Title Plus and Loans, located in the 1400 block of Highway 1, in reference to an armed robbery.

During the robbery, a black male wearing a black hoodie, orange safety vest, gray jogging pants and white tennis shoes walked inside showing a handgun and demanded money, according to Greenville Police Chief Delando Wilson.

After taking money, the man tied up the employee before leaving the business.

“The suspect took an undetermined amount of money and tied up the employee before leaving the business,” Wilson said, noting the store employee was able to break free from the restraints and call the police.

The suspect left the scene in a black Dodge vehicle last seen heading north on Highway 1.

Detectives are currently investigating and following up on leads in this incident, Wilson said.