Several dilapidated Leland properties set to be torn down thanks to BEP

By JASMINE STEVERSON JSTEVERSON@DDTONLINE.COM,
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 10:41am

LELAND — The City of Leland’s Board of Alderman recently voted on a resolution for the condemnation of blighted houses in its municipality as a first step in applying for the Blight Elimination Program (BEP).

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of the Delta Democrat Times. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here.
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here.
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options.

Obituaries

Betty Belton
Betty Belton GREENVILLE — Funeral arrangements for Betty Belton, 68, of Greenville, are pending... READ MORE
Brenda Edwards
Ida Mae Benson
Frank Brown
Josh Gilmore Jr.
Tommie Hawthorne

Weddings & Engagements

Norman-Miles
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Cowart, of Tylertown, and Mr. Billy Clifton, of Richton, announce the marriage of... READ MORE
Richards-Childs
Lee-Mitchell
Parkerson-Downs
Engagement - Titus - Davis
Belk - Harris to join in matrimony