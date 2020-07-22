Ward 3 applications due by Aug. 4, election set for Aug. 24

The resignation of Ward 3 Councilman Bill Boykin has opened the door to applications for his former seat.

Boykin’s resignation was officially accepted during the July 15 special call meeting of Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons and the Greenville City Council.

The deadline for application to the Ward 3 councilman seat is 5 p.m. Aug. 4.

Applications are available in the city clerk’s office.

Procedures for qualifying as a candidate are:

* Resident and registered voter of Ward 3 for at least 30 days;

* Not convicted of any crime listed in Section 241 of the MS Constitution or any crime interpreted by the Attorney General’s office as applicable, unless having been pardoned or had rights of citizenship restored by Governor, or had suffrage restored by the Legislature; and

* Deadline for Qualifying Statement of Intent and petition is 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in the City Clerk’s office.

A statement of intent must be filed along with the submission of the application and petitions.

All applicants run as independent and are required to provide a petition with at least 50 signatures of qualified voters in Ward 3.

A special election for the position is set for Aug. 24.

All voting will take place at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1865 Main St.