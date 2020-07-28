WLSD, LSD gearing up for board elections

The Western Line and Leland school districts are both gearing up for an election to fill a single vacancy on their respective boards of trustees.

WLSD is seeking to elect a candidate for its District 5 seat, currently held by Dorothy Montgomery.

LSD is seeking to elect a candidate for its District 5 seat, previously held by Roy Meeks.

The qualifying period for both candidacies begins Wednesday, Aug. 5 and ends Friday, Sept. 4.

The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3.

All candidates must file a Statement of Intent and petition containing the signatures of not less than 50 qualified electors of the district with the Circuit Clerk.

Current members of the Western Line School District board of trustees are president Dorothy Montgomery, vice-president Rebecca Avis, Ruth Ann Evans, Jamelda Fulton, Gregory Welch and Larry Franklin.

Current members of the Leland School Board of Trustees include Evelyn Gordon Murray, Charles Patterson, Brandon Taylor and Joe Ann Williams.

More information can be found by calling the Circuit Clerk’s office at 662-378-2747 or the election commission at 662-334-2650.