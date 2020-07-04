Mayor places curfew at 10 p.m.

In an effort to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Mayor Simmons and City Council have issued two new executive orders on church services and city wide curfew. These two executive orders come after Governor Tate Reeves’ Shelter In Place Order and the Mississippi Department of Health guideline stating, “Because of recent COVID-19 cases specifically linked to church gatherings, it is vital that Mississippians not attend in-person church services at any church or other type of facility. Services, weddings, and funerals are leading to greater COVID-19 transmission.”

Church Services

The City of Greenville put in place an Executive Order that orders all church buildings closed for in person and drive in church services, until the State of Mississippi’s Shelter In Place Executive Order No. 1466 is lifted by Governor Tate Reeves. Churches are strongly encouraged to hold services via Facebook Live, Zoom, Free Conference Call, and any and all other social media, streaming, and telephonic platforms.

City Curfew

The City of Greenville put in place an Executive Order that orders a city wide curfew effective immediately from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. daily, until the State of Mississippi’s Shelter In Place Executive Order No. 1466 is lifted by Governor Tate Reeves.