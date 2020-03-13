1 man dead, officer airlifted to Jackson hospital after wreck

A wreck involving a Greenville Police Department patrol vehicle and a pick up truck left one man dead and left the police officer in critical condition.

At about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers of the Greenville Police Department were responding to a call for service when the wreck occurred at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Starling Street, according to Assistant Police Chief Michael Merchant.

The marked patrol unit, a 2014 Ford Taurus being driven by a female officer, was traveling northbound on Washington Avenue when it collided with a dark blue Ford F-150 being driven by a 70-year-old male traveling eastbound on Starling Street at the intersection.

As a result of the wreck, the man was ejected from his vehicle and the F-150 came to a stop in the northbound lanes of the 300 block of Washington Avenue. The patrol vehicle came to stop against a tree in the 300 block of Washington Avenue.

The Washington County Coroner was dispatched to the location and the male driver was pronounced dead on scene. The female officer was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where she is listed in critical, but stable condition.

“The point of impact was in the intersection of Washington (Avenue) and Starling (Street),” Merchant said.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, according to Merchant.

“This is still under investigation, we are not assigning who is at fault as of yet,” he said.