BOS sanitizing buildings before reopening

The Washington County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting Friday morning to address issues resulting from recent incidents of positive tests for the COVID-19 virus among its employees that caused the closure of the courthouse and other buildings.

The board of supervisors in a public service announcement stated they want all county employees, staff and the community to know that it has taken all necessary steps and precautions to deep clean the areas affected by the positive tests.

As a result, the BOS has closed the county courthouse, administrative building and justice court buildings until the cleaning is effectuated.

The board has contracted with an independent service to deep clean and sanitize the courthouse, administrative building, justice court and county jail.

The board said they also want to assure all that they are working to ensure a safe, healthy and secure environment for its employees, staff and the public.

“We will notify you as soon as the facilities are ready to reopen. In the meantime, we ask for your patience and prayers as we go through these difficult times,” the announcement stated.

As of June 25, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 550 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide. In Washington County, there have been 379 cases, nine deaths, seven total number of outbreaks in a long-term care (LTC) facility and one death in an LTC facility.