Boykin resigns from Ward 3

Greenville City Council Member Bill Boykin, who suffered a stroke in March, has presented the Greenville City Council with a letter announcing his intention to resign his position.

Ward 3 has not had representation on the council as Boykin has been unable to attend meetings since the stroke.

The council then forwarded the letter on to city attorney Andy Alexander for review and next steps.

There are discrepancies in the state law and Greenville special charter regarding filling vacated positions.

The story will be updated as more information is made available.