City budget makes budget cuts to various departments

During their regularly scheduled meeting, the Greenville City Council voted unanimously to add estimated budget cuts of various departments to its furloughs and cost saving measures order.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of the Delta Democrat Times.

click here. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password,

click here. If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account,