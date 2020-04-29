City curfew remains intact during safer-at-home order

By JASMINE STEVERSON JSTEVERSON@DDTONLINE.COM,
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 1:34am

Governor Tate Reeves issued a Safer At Home order, which went into effect 8 a.m. Monday and expires at 8 a.m. Monday, May 11.

The City of Greenville adopted the order on Friday, noting the city’s 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew still remains in effect.

 
 
---
