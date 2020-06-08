City not expected to raise taxes in FY 2020-21

Local residents shouldn’t have to worry about an increase in taxes in the new upcoming fiscal year.
A special meeting of the Greenville city council was called by Mayor Errick Simmons to discuss budget proposals for fiscal year 2020-21.
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of the Delta Democrat Times.
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here.
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here.
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here
for more information about our affordable online subscription options.