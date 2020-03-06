Cochran wins levee board election

By JASMINE STEVERSON JSTEVERSON@DDTONLINE.COM,
  • 462 reads
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 3:50pm

David Cochran Jr. is Washington County’s newest Mississippi Levee Board Commissioner winning by a total of 1,332 votes to opponent Drew Newsom’s 646 votes.

There was a total of 1,978 votes cast in Tuesday’s election with 67.34% of the votes being in favor of Cochran and 32.66% in favor of Newsom.

Cochran is a farmer and lifelong resident of Washington County. He is a member of Delta Council and currently serves as chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Memphis Branch and as Chairman of the Board of Washington County Farm Service Agency.

There will be a full story in the weekened editon of the Delta Democrat-Times.

Obituaries

Eric Edwards
Eric Edwards INDIANOLA — Funeral arrangements for Eric Edwards, 11, of Indianola, are pending with... READ MORE
Tommy Dunlap
Alice Gross
Myrtis Love
L.C. Clayton
Fannie Jennings-Smith

Opinion:

Protest? Yes; Riot? No
Eight minutes and 46 seconds was the amount of time it took for people to stop talking about COVID... READ MORE
Remember why we remember the day
No reason not to be kind
Any storm is one too many
First Amendment is still working
Acutely aware of Autism

Weddings & Engagements

Norman-Miles
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Cowart, of Tylertown, and Mr. Billy Clifton, of Richton, announce the marriage of... READ MORE
Richards-Childs
Lee-Mitchell
Parkerson-Downs
Engagement - Titus - Davis
Belk - Harris to join in matrimony