Cochran wins levee board election

David Cochran Jr. is Washington County’s newest Mississippi Levee Board Commissioner winning by a total of 1,332 votes to opponent Drew Newsom’s 646 votes.

There was a total of 1,978 votes cast in Tuesday’s election with 67.34% of the votes being in favor of Cochran and 32.66% in favor of Newsom.

Cochran is a farmer and lifelong resident of Washington County. He is a member of Delta Council and currently serves as chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Memphis Branch and as Chairman of the Board of Washington County Farm Service Agency.

There will be a full story in the weekened editon of the Delta Democrat-Times.