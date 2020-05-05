County employees approved to receive hazard pay

By JASMINE STEVERSON JSTEVERSON@DDTONLINE.COM,
Tue, 05/05/2020 - 4:37pm

The Washington County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to provide county employees with hazard pay at their regular Monday meeting.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of the Delta Democrat Times. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here.
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here.
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options.

Opinion:

Any storm is one too many
Growing up, one of my dream jobs was to be a storm chaser. Some of my favorite movies were “... READ MORE
First Amendment is still working
Acutely aware of Autism

Life is worth the living
We need a little silliness

Wash hands now, forever

Weddings & Engagements

Norman-Miles
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Cowart, of Tylertown, and Mr. Billy Clifton, of Richton, announce the marriage of... READ MORE
Richards-Childs
Lee-Mitchell
Parkerson-Downs
Engagement - Titus - Davis
Belk - Harris to join in matrimony