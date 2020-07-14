Delta Center Stage again postpones short plays

By STAFF REPORT,
  • 241 reads
Tue, 07/14/2020 - 7:10pm

The drama of attempting to put on a drama continues as Delta Center Stage is once again forced to postpone production of this week’s collection of short plays.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves cited Washington County as one of 13 counties in the state requiring stricter social distancing guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pursuant to New state guidelines issued against inside gatherings of no more than 10 persons in Washington County, we will delay any public gatherings until this guidance is lifted. We apologize for this confusing and disappointing turn of events, and encourage everyone stay safe and act responsibly,” said Delta Center Stage executive director Tim Bixler.

The guidelines restrict gatherings to no more than 10 people for indoor events.

