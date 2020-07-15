Delta Dragon Boat Race cancelled this year

As this would usually be the time of year dragon boat racers would be readying for the highly anticipated Delta Dragon Boat Race, the steering committee for the race made the difficult decision of cancelling this year’s event.

Dr. Brunswick Wong, chairman of the Delta Dragon Boat Races Steering Committee, informed stakeholders of the cancellation “due to the COVID-19 pandemic and out of extreme caution for our community’s health.”

This year’s event was scheduled for Aug. 29.

“Our Steering Committee will be using this next year to plan and prepare for an even stronger event in 2021. We are so proud of what we accomplished during our first event last summer and are thankful for the support of our community, especially our sponsors and teams who came out and participated in this fun-filled event,” Wong stated.

He added, “More than that, we were pleased to be able to award grants to the Greenville Youth Soccer Association, Greenville Renaissance Scholars and Camp Looking Glass to support their incredible work surrounding youth programming here in Washington County.”

Additional information will be shared as details are finalized for 2021.

The steering committee has full faith that the next Delta Dragon Boat Races will be even bigger and better.