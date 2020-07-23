Furloughed city employees set to return

At the Tuesday July 21, City Council meeting, the Greenville City Council ordered that the furloughed city employees are to return to work as of August 1, 2020. The remaining of cost savings methods due to COVID-19 are still in effect:

* Effective immediately, there shall be no more overtime, with limited overtime for police, fire, and public works;

* An immediate Stop Work Order on all infrastructure, sewer, water, and any other construction projects has been issued, unless said projects are deemed critical. Ongoing projects will be reviewed and stopped unless deemed critical;

* Sewer revolving fund (SRF) and grant funded projects will continue; and

* A hiring freeze has been issued.

Mayor Errick D. Simmons Statement

"Back in May 2020, as a result of a $3.5 million dollar revenue shortfall due to COVID-19, the Greenville City Council entered an order on employee furloughs where up to 25 city employees were furloughed for no more than 120 days or until October 1, 2020. Due to other aggressive cost savings methods, employees will return to work as of August 1, 2020. I applaud the Greenville City Council, city department heads, and other supervisors for being fiscally responsible during this time. Given a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the furlough policy will continue to be monitored in the best interest of the city."