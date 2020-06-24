GPSD closes Em Boyd after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Greenville Public School District (GPSD) announced on Tuesday an Em Boyd Elementary School employee tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In light of this information, Em Boyd, 1021 S. Colorado St., will close immediately.

Superintendent Dr. Debra Dace said the district shares its concerns about coronavirus.

According to a press release issued Tuesday, GPSD already has protocols in place such as all staff wearing masks, the use of sanitizing stations, the posting of proper hygiene, along with the best practice of social distancing at least six feet for anyone on district campuses.

“Today, we learned that an employee self-reported testing positive for COVID-19,” Dace said. “As a best practice and a precaution, we will close this site and have it sanitized from top to bottom to ensure a deep cleaning. The safety of our students, staff, and all visitors to our campuses is and will remain a top priority.”

Dace also shared in the press release that said employee will be placed on leave and in self-quarantine according to CDC guidelines.

Em Boyd, which is also an Extended School Year (ESY) location, will be closed until further notice and it has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, Dace said.

About GPSD

Greenville Public School District services 4000-plus students in grades Pre-K (4) through 12th grade, and is the second largest municipal school district in Mississippi.